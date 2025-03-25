FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES LGBT COMING-OF-AGE FEATURE 'THIS PLACE'

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the LGBT coming-of-age romantic drama THIS PLACE, which will be available to rent/own on all U.S. digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on March 25, 2025

THIS PLACE is a deeply personal film about those who are both indigenous to this land and those who have been displaced here. It is also an honest and tender reflection of what is possible.” — Filmmakers V.T. Nayani and Stephanie Sonny Hooker

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital movie distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the LGBT coming-of-age romantic drama THIS PLACE, which is now available to rent/own on all U.S. digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on March 25, 2025. THIS PLACE had its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

Starring Devery Jacobs (REZ DOGS, ECHO), Priya Guns (author of YOUR DRIVER IS WAITING), and Ali Momen (COME FROM AWAY), THIS PLACE was directed by V.T. Nayani; written by Nayani, Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs, and Golshan Abdmoulaie; and produced by Stephanie Sonny Hooker.

THIS PLACE is a coming-of-adulthood story about two women falling in love for the first time. As they grow closer, each is forced to confront their family histories in unexpected ways, while navigating multiple legacies of grief and love. One woman is half-Iranian, half-Mohawk; the other is Tamil. Kawenniióhstha has moved to Toronto to pursue her dream of becoming a poet. The city is also where her estranged father lives. Raised by her single Kanien'kehá:ka mother in Kahnawà:ke Mohawk Territory, she never knew her dad. And he does not know she exists. She yearns to meet him but struggles to make contact. For Malai, after the passing of her mother, her father’s alcoholism reaches its peak, pushing her to leave home with her elder brother. Years later, as her father battles terminal cancer, she tries to reconcile with him while navigating her brother’s refusal to do the same. Through two families complicated by love and loss, this film intimately explores the stories of those living in the liminal space between cultures, displaced both at home and abroad. At the center remains Kawenniióhstha and Malai, whose journeys we follow together and apart.

“THIS PLACE is a deeply personal film, written by and about those who are both indigenous to this land and those who have been displaced here.” said filmmakers V.T. Nayani and Stephanie Sonny Hooker. “It is also an honest and tender reflection of what is possible when we come together to tell a story, however complicated those intersections and interactions may be. Ultimately, at its heart, it is also an honest and complex story about love, and all the possibilities it presents."

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire THIS PLACE directly with the filmmakers and Picture Tree International GmbH.

