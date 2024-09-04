BrandStar Acquires Majority Stake of Meraki Social

Meraki Social - Elizabeth Estes and Mary Fechtig

Meraki is a leading organization offering curated social media and creative services to the global healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors

To couple this extraordinary team with our broad range of production and marketing offerings exponentially increases both organization’s value proposition to both our existing and future clients.” — Mark Alfieri, Founder & CEO of BrandStar

SAUGATUCK, MI, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meraki Social, LLC a pioneering digital company widely recognized for its bespoke mix of social media and creative services specifically tailored for the global healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, has partnered with South Florida-based BrandStar , Inc, a solutions-driven, fully horizontally and vertically integrated production and strategic marketing company.Co-founded as a virtual company in 2016 by current owners, Elizabeth Estes and Mary Fechtig, Meraki develops and executes impactful social content for their global healthcare client base. The company’s ability to operate without geographical boundaries affords them a unique niche in the sector, serving clients such as Merz Pharmaceuticals, Abbott Laboratories, Collaborative Science Ventures and numerous others, with creative social content as well as daily social response management in various countries across the world.The partnership will allow Meraki access to BrandStar’s pioneering, industry-leading virtual and mixed-reality production capabilities and top-tier marketing and public relations services. It will also afford Meraki access to multiple new verticals, among them BrandStar’s award-winning TV programming which airs on Lifetime Television, Bloomberg, FOX Business, and numerous syndicated outlets. These include shows such as Access Health, Behind the Mystery, Designing Spaces, The Balancing Act and Military Makeover, among other specialized programming.Meraki will maintain its name and current staff and look to continue to grow and evolve with the support of BrandStar’s ecosystem of sister companies.“Elizabeth (Estes) and Mary (Fechtig) have created a true unicorn to provide invaluable services to the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry,” said Mark Alfieri, Founder & CEO of BrandStar. “To couple this extraordinary team with our broad range of production and marketing offerings exponentially increases both organization’s value proposition to both our existing and future clients.”“Coupling our experience with BrandStar’s offerings will add a new dimension to how we can support our clients, and BrandStar’s company ethos is what we were hoping for in a partner,” says Estes. “It is a perfect match.”“As we looked at how to most positively scale our services and offer our current team a chance to grow, BrandStar was the ideal fit,” adds Fechtig.###About BrandStarBrandStar is a fully horizontally and vertically integrated production, marketing, public relations and digital agency. We offer everything you would find at a full-service marketing firm, but with a twist – our focus is on positively impacting people’s lives. Fueled by the collective passion of entrepreneurs, creatives, technologists, and thinkers, we pride ourselves in being Marketing Matchmakers – connecting people with brands to do life better. Utilizing a combination of creative storytelling, marketing strategy, results-driven media, technology innovation, and unrivaled television production capabilities, we’ve succeeded in giving startups a national footprint, and national companies a global one. For additional information, visit www.brandstar.com About MerakiMeraki Social is a revolutionary virtual, digital and social marketing agency founded in 2016. Designed to cut through the inefficient processes and bloat found in traditional agencies, Meraki relies on a diversified workforce model that prioritizes work-life balance for the team and a business model that thrives on efficiency and execution for its clients. Meraki serves global healthcare companies with social content, execution/delivery and always-on social community management in multiple languages. With employees in 15 states and abroad, communication and trust are at the core of who we are. From startups to large multinational corporations, we deliver meaningful connections to audiences around the world. For more information, visit www.meraki.social

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.