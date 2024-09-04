The Conscious Beauty Collective Expands Pop-ins with Petal + Hive

Petal + Hive in Ballston Spa, NY Conscious Beauty Collective logo

New clean beauty retail concept is getting traction with 4th location

I love the idea of small brands like mine supporting each other and am excited to ‘host’ the CBC at Petal + Hive starting mid-September through the end of the year.” — Jillian Ehrenberg, Founder of Petal + Hive

BALLSTON SPA, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Conscious Beauty Collective, a group of 50+ indie beauty & wellness brands run by MASAMI haircare, is continuing their expansion with a pop-in at Petal + Hive, a clean beauty shop in Ballston Spa, NY. The CBC will be adding a shelf of 12 brands to Petal + Hive from mid-September through the end of 2024. Participating brands include dr.NC, FIGGI Beauty, Good For You Girls, Greentanica, ieró Beauty, Immunocologie, Isle de Nature, MASAMI, ORVOS Skin Science, Safo Hair, Sun Drunk and Youzey.

The pop-ins are curated shelves of 10-15 brands that can easily fit into a retailer’s space. All of the Conscious Beauty Collective brands are good for you and good for the environment (independently owned, clean by EU standards, sustainably minded and give back to the community), so it’s a natural fit to partner with other small businesses and retailers who share the same ethos.

The pop-ins are a scalable solution to help indie beauty & wellness brands get exposure and distribution. This innovative solution follows 4 successful pop-ups the Conscious Beauty Collective created and set up in San Francisco, Boston, Rancho Cucamonga and Palm Springs, CA.

“Running our own pop-up store was great but harder to scale. Now with our pop-ins, we can scale much more easily and faster, giving boutique retailers a bespoke set of brands that fit their concept,” said Lynn Power, Co-founder of MASAMI & Founder of the Conscious Beauty Collective. “It also gives them some news to share with their customers as well as marketing support from the participating brands.”

This partnership with Petal + Hive is the fourth pop-in the CBC has secured since May. The other pop-ins are with Remedies Herb Shop in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, Palm Springs Vitamin Infusions, a wellness center that’s been providing premium vitamin infusions and IV’s for over a decade, and ADORAtherapy, expanding from their Asheville, NC store to open a second store in Miami.

Jillian Ehrenberg, founder of Petal + Hive and her skincare brand, Acta Beauty, can appreciate the value of the CBC from both a retail and brand perspective, “I love the idea of small brands like mine supporting each other and am excited to ‘host’ the CBC at Petal + Hive starting mid-September through the end of the year.” Lynn adds, “The retail space is so competitive and many small retailers are shuttering. By offering this solution which pays rent + commission, we are able to create a healthier ecosystem where the retailer and brands can support each other and grow together.”

The Conscious Beauty Collective is having a launch party at Petal + Hive in Ballston Spa, NY on September 14 from 6-8pm. Anyone is welcome to come join us. Meet CBC founders, get conscious beauty goodie bags and enter our massive giveaway. RSVP here.

The Conscious Beauty Collective is on a mission to find new, exciting ways to showcase the CBC brands and support small businesses, and will be expanding the pop-in experiences all across the U.S. in 2024 and beyond.

