Protective Services Personnel Recognized with Exemplary Service Medals in Regina

CANADA, September 3 - Released on September 3, 2024

Today, recipients of the Saskatchewan Protective Services Medal are being recognized by Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty and Provincial Secretary Don Morgan during a pair of ceremonies in Regina.

"The medal honours personnel with 25 years or more of exemplary service in Saskatchewan in the protective services field," Morgan said. "This year, the medal will be presented to 192 individuals from rural and urban communities from across the province."

Recipients of this award have served in a variety of emergency services fields including but not limited to police, fire, federal and provincial corrections, border services, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Canadian Armed Forces, as well as mobile crisis and family violence outreach services. In addition to the medal ceremonies today, a medal ceremony will be held in Saskatoon on September 10, 2024.

Recipients receive a circular medal surmounted by St. Edward's Crown and a certificate signed by the Lieutenant Governor, Premier and Provincial Secretary. The medal bears the motto Qui civitatem tuentur (who guard the citizenry).

For more information about the Saskatchewan Protective Services Medal, including how to submit a nomination, visit: saskatchewan.ca/honoursawards.

-30-

For more information, contact: