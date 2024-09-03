West Central Abilities Celebrates the Grand Opening of a New Day Program

CANADA, September 3 - Released on September 3, 2024

Today, Kindersley MLA Ken Francis, on behalf of Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky, joined representatives from West Central Abilities (WCA) to celebrate the grand opening of a new day program that currently provides care for 20 individuals. The Ministry of Social Services will provide approximately $380,000 in operational funding.

"Our government is dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals with intellectual disabilities, and we are proud to support this new day program in Kindersley," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. "I commend West Central Abilities for their commitment to fostering strong and vibrant communities by promoting inclusivity and accessibility, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to thrive."

The Ministry of Social Services provided almost $975,000 in capital funding to support the construction of the day program building. West Central Abilities Inc. also contributed over $900,000 toward the new building through donations and fundraising.

"WCA has waited a long time be able to call this new day program building home, located in the heart of our community," West Central Abilities Executive Director Tamara Weibe said. "We appreciate all of the government agencies for their financial support and also to all of our community that has stood behind us and made significant contributions to our ongoing call for donations. We have made our dream a reality, and we are so happy to be able to work out of this beautiful modern building."

For 45 years, WCA has improved the lives of individuals with intellectual disabilities through life skills and recreational activities, helping them enhance their quality of life, build confidence and achieve independence. The organization remains dedicated to evolving and expanding its services to meet the community's needs.

"Our inclusion in the community is already being felt by our individuals, who have already been able to simply walk downtown and go for coffee," Weibe said. "This is a huge step for us and we plan on doing a lot of this in the future."

For information on how to access supports for intellectual disabilities, please contact the Community Living Service Delivery (CLSD) office nearest you or email clsd.info@gov.sk.ca. CLSD supports people with intellectual disabilities using a person-centred service delivery approach, helping them access a variety of community-based services so they can live as independently as possible within their own communities. You can learn more about person-centred culture at Person Centred Saskatchewan.

For more information about WCA, visit: www.westcentralabilities.ca.

-30-

