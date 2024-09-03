Saskatchewan Establishes the Strongest Immigration Program Integrity Framework in Canada as New Regulations Come Into Effect

CANADA, September 3 - Released on September 3, 2024

On September 1, 2024, new provincial regulations to strengthen Saskatchewan's immigration integrity framework came into effect. The Immigration Services Act was passed in the Spring sitting of the Legislature, replacing The Foreign Worker Recruitment and Immigration Services Act, bringing all authorities related to immigration in Saskatchewan under one piece of legislation.

"With these new regulations coming into force, Saskatchewan's immigration system will have the highest level of program integrity and set a new standard in Canada," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "The new regulations under The Immigration Services Act will protect newcomers to our province and ensure we are able to attract and retain the labour force needed to grow our economy and support our strong and vibrant communities."

The Government of Saskatchewan is implementing strict new measures and authorities to safeguard the interests of foreign workers and protect the integrity of the immigration system. Fees and penalties support stronger program integrity and encourage compliance with The Immigration Services Act and regulations. The new regulations repeal and replace The Foreign Worker Recruitment and Immigration Services Regulations and The Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program Application Fee Regulations and will introduce:

Administrative penalties which can be as high as $200,000 for individuals and $400,000 for corporations who are not in compliance with the Act and Regulations;

New eligibility requirements for immigration consultants, recruiters and employers recruiting internationally that will strengthen protections for workers;

A new code of conduct for registered employers and foreign worker recruiters; and

New application fees for a foreign worker recruiter or immigration consultant license: $300 for a new license and $50 for renewal, which is required every two years.

These new requirements complement the measures under the Act to combat fraud, including fines up to $750,000 for individuals and $1,250,000 for corporations.

"We are pleased to see the new regulations under The Immigration Services Act come into effect. These changes demonstrate a strong commitment to workforce development while protecting the rights of employees," Saskatchewan Trucking Association Executive Director Susan Ewart said. "The trucking industry in general welcomes these regulations, which will help ensure a fair and supportive environment for all parties involved, allowing us to better meet the growing demand for skilled workers while maintaining the integrity of our industry."

The Immigration Services Act provides protection to foreign workers against exploitation and enhances the oversight of foreign worker recruiters, immigration consultants and employers. It provides the Government of Saskatchewan with increased investigative authorities and enforcement measures to tackle immigration fraud, including the highest fines for violations in the country. With stronger legislation, the province will be able to deter fraud more effectively, streamline its operations, and improve processing times, resulting in a more efficient and effective immigration system.

To support the implementation of The Immigration Services Act, the Ministry of Immigration and Career Training has established the Program Compliance Branch. The branch investigates complaints and works to protect foreign workers in Saskatchewan while keeping information about the complainant confidential. Complaints and concerns are encouraged to be brought forward to the Program Compliance Branch at pcb@gov.sk.ca or 306-798-1350.

