Saskatchewan Proclaims Transportation Week

CANADA, September 3 - Released on September 3, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed September 2 to 6 as Transportation Week.

"It is important for us to recognize those who keep our economy moving," Highways Minister Lori Carr said. "This week is about recognizing the thousands of dedicated people who are vital to getting goods and products to market and build and maintain our province's infrastructure."

"The Saskatoon Transportation Club is proud to celebrate the outstanding individuals who drive the transportation industry forward in Saskatchewan," Saskatoon Transportation Club President Robert Skarzynski said. "This proclamation highlights the essential role transportation plays in connecting our communities and fueling our economy."

This year's Highways budget of $741 million will improve key transportation corridors to continue to meet the growing needs of Saskatchewan's economy, families and communities.

"Due to Saskatchewan being a land-locked province, our transportation infrastructure and those who work in the industry are essential to keeping our export-based economy strong and growing," Carr said. "We will continue to make necessary investments and ensure products are able to safely and efficiently get to more than 160 countries around the world."

This year's budget will fund improvements to more than 1,100 kilometres of the provincial highways network. Major projects include continuing the twinning construction projects near Rowatt and Corinne on Highways 6 and 39 between Regina and Weyburn, and corridor improvements on Highway 5 east of Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan's Ministry of Highways operates and maintains more than 26,500 km of highways, 16 northern airports, 12 ferries and a barge. It provides funding for maintenance and improvements to community airports, shortline railways and municipal roads and bridges.

The Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $13 billion in transportation infrastructure since 2008, to improve more than 20,700 kilometres of Saskatchewan highways.

-30-

For more information, contact: