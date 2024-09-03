Governor Abbott Appoints Gantt To 471st Judicial District Court

TEXAS, September 3 - September 3, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Robert “Bryan” Gantt to the 471st Judicial District Court in Collin County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2024, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Robert “Bryan” Gantt of McKinney is a partner at McCraw Gantt, PLLC and previously served as an assistant attorney general in the General Litigation Division at the Office of the Attorney General. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Texas Bar College, and the Collin County Bar Association (CCBA), and serves as chair of the CCBA Solo and Small Firm Section. Additionally, he is a member of the Collin County Christian Prayer Breakfast Board of Directors and The University of Texas (UT) School of Law Class Reunion Committee and former chair of the McKinney Family YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas Board of Managers. Gantt received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas Tech University and a Juris Doctor from UT School of Law.