Governor Abbott Appoints Gunn To First Court Of Appeals

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed David Gunn to the First Court of Appeals, Place 4, for a term set to expire on December 31, 2026, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

David Gunn of Houston is a partner at Beck Redden LLP. Previously, he was a partner at Hogan Dubose & Townsend and Rothenberg & Gunn, and clerked for the Fourteenth Court of Appeals. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Houston Bar Association, and the International Association of Defense Counsel. Additionally, he served as a city councilmember and a member of the Zoning Board of Adjustment for Hilshire Village. Gunn received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from The University of Texas at Austin, Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Juris Doctor from Baylor Law School, and a Master of Laws from the University of Houston Law Center.

