Governor Abbott Statement On Harris County Deputy Constable Shooting

TEXAS, September 3 - September 3, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Constable Maher Husseini was shot to death on his way to work this afternoon.



"The hearts of Texans are breaking today with the news that Harris County Deputy Constable Maher Husseini was shot and killed while on his way to work," said Governor Abbott. "The dangerous criminal who ambushed and murdered Deputy Constable Husseini will have the full weight of the law brought down upon him. Texas is a law and order state, and I will always defend the brave men and women who put their lives on the line to protect Texans. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in lifting up in prayer the family and loved ones of Deputy Constable Husseini."

