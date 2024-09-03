Attorney General Bird Statement on Lt. Governor Gregg Leaving Position to Focus on Family

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today released the following statement in response to Governor Reynolds’s announcement that Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg will be leaving his position to prioritize his family:

“Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg is the epitome of what it means to be a leader. He is a leader for his family, a leader in his faith, and a leader for our state. I have nothing but admiration for the incredible work Adam has done to move our state forward and his decision to focus on his family at this time. I am grateful to have served Iowans alongside my friend Adam, and I have no doubt that he will continue to impact the lives of many in his future endeavors.”

