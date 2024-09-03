MPD Searching for Suspect in Southeast Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating an assault suspect.

On Monday, September 2, 2024, at approximately 10:30 p.m., an employee of an establishment in the 2500 block of Marion Barry Avenue, Southeast reported being confronted by a group that entered the establishment and damaged property. The employee told the group to leave multiple times, and the suspect began arguing with the employee. The suspect then pushed the store cash register and glass barrier, striking the employee.

The suspect was captured on surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24135550

###