MPD Searching for Suspects in Southeast Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating robbery suspects.
On Saturday, August 31, 2024, at approximately 2:02 a.m., two suspects approached two victims in the 100 block of M Street, Southeast. The suspects assaulted the victims, took the victims’ property, then fled the scene. One of the victims denied medical treatment, and the other was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspects were caught on surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video:
Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 24134042
###
