WAP Sustainability has been named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 List for the 3rd Consecutive Year

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WAP Sustainability was included in the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the third time earlier this month. The Inc. 5000 list recognizes the top private companies in the U.S. based on growth.

WAP Sustainability joins the ranks of U.S. companies like Microsoft, Patagonia, Facebook, and Chobani, which have been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list in previous years. To earn a spot on the highly competitive annual list, companies needed to demonstrate significant revenue and human resources growth between 2020 and 2023. Inc. will recognize the winners in the September 2024 issue of the magazine and at the Inc. 5000 Conference and Gala, which will be held October 16-18, 2024, in Palm Desert, Calif.

“Welcome to a very exclusive and extraordinary list of honorees,” Inc. Editor-in-Chief Mike Hofman told the winners in a special video message. “This achievement puts you among the ranks of the greatest businesses and entrepreneurs today. Making this unique list takes tremendous dedication, skill, and innovative thinking.”

“This is truly an incredible honor for our team and the work they do to help our clients on their sustainability journeys,” said WAP Sustainability Co-founder and CEO William Paddock. “To be included on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in America for 2024 for the third time is a tribute to the hard work and dedication of every member of the WAP Sustainability team.”

WAP Sustainability employs more than 70 professionals throughout the U.S. and Canada and works with clients across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Since its founding in 2009, WAP Sustainability has become a globally recognized consultancy, providing services to a range of Fortune 100 clients as well as innovative start-ups. Industries served range from commodities to technology, financial services to quick-service restaurants, spanning the oil fields of Texas to products used in space exploration.

“Our team shares a powerful commitment to accelerating sustainability through relationships,” said WAP Sustainability President Brad McAllister. “We’re focused on helping companies of all shapes and sizes make a transformative impact in the sectors where they operate.”

