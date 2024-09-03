Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,615 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,119 in the last 365 days.

Alameda County jurors to get big bump in pay

Jurors will begin receiving $100 a day and .67 cents per mile for travel to and from the courthouse beginning the second day of jury service after Sept. 2. That's up from the current $15 a day and .34 cents a mile. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Alameda County jurors to get big bump in pay

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more