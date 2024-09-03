Johan Forssell receives visit from Turkish Minister of Trade Ömer Bolat

SWEDEN, September 3 - Published 03 September 2024

On 3 September, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell received Türkiye’s Minister of Trade Ömer Bolat. The aim of the visit was to promote dialogue between Sweden and Türkiye within the framework of the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO).

The talks began with lunch, followed by a round-table discussion organised in collaboration with Business Sweden and Türkiye’s Foreign Economic Relations Board. Representatives of both Swedish and Turkish businesses took part in the discussion, which mainly focused on cooperation on the green transition and the reconstruction of Ukraine. “Today, Swedish and Turkish businesses had an opportunity to make valuable contacts, share experiences and create new business opportunities. Trade and investment are a significant part of the ties between our two countries, but there is huge untapped potential,” says Mr Forssell. In 2023, exports to Türkiye totalled SEK 24 billion and imports from Türkiye totalled SEK 17 billion. Swedish companies have a strong local presence, with 26 567 employees in Türkiye.

