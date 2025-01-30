Largest support package to Ukraine announced

The Swedish Government is presenting its largest military support package to Ukraine to date, valued at SEK 13.5 billion. This package will also strengthen Ukraine’s long-range capability. Sweden aims to donate about 1 billion SEK towards making Ukraine able to produce long-distance missiles and drones. It also includes a doubling of the previous 16 donated Combat Boat 90s (CB 90) and anti-tank weapons, as well as investments to support Ukraine’s defence industry.

With this eighteenth support package, Sweden has provided a total of SEK 61.9 billion in military support to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion began nearly three years ago.

The package is divided into eight components, the largest of which consists of various procurements of new materiel – primarily from the Swedish and other European defence industries – for the purpose of donation to Ukraine.

The package, worth SEK 13.5 billion in total, contains the following components:

Procurement for donations worth approximately SEK 5.9 billion.

- This means that the Defence Materiel Administration, tasked by the Government, procures equipment from the Swedish and foreign defence industries to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Financial donations worth approximately SEK 2.8 billion.

- This means that Sweden is supporting Ukraine through donations to various funds for procurement of military equipment and ammunition, e.g. through capability coalitions. Another example is procurement cooperation between Sweden and Denmark. Sweden aims to donate 1 billion SEK towards Ukrainian production of long-range missiles and long-distance drones. Donations of materiel from the Swedish Armed Forces, with corresponding replacement purchases, valued at approximately SEK 3.3 billion. This includes:

- 146 trucks;

- 16 Combat Boat 90s; (A doubling from the previous 16 donated CB 90s)

- 23 weapon stations for marine use;

- 1 million units of 12.7 mm ammunition;

- 1 500 TOW anti-tank missiles;

- 200 anti-tank weapons, including training materiel;

- infantry equipment for individual soldiers and unit equipment; and

- chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) personal protective equipment.

- The Defence Research Agency will continue its efforts to develop a corresponding agency in Ukraine.

- The Defence Research Agency will continue its efforts to develop a corresponding agency in Ukraine. - The Defence University is tasked with implementing an education programme for Ukrainian pupils in Ukraine. Training valued at SEK 650 million.

- Funding to the Swedish Armed Forces’ support to a number of training initiatives throughout 2025, such as Interflex, which conducts basic training for Ukrainian soldiers. Supply solutions valued at SEK 400 million.

- This includes various types of maintenance measures for the Swedish materiel that has been donated.

Sweden’s military support to Ukraine is always based on Ukraine’s needs and priorities. Ongoing bilateral communication and multilateral collaboration in the capability coalitions provide this knowledge.

The ability to support Ukraine with newly produced materiel that can be delivered quickly is a significant tool to supplement donations of materiel from the Swedish Armed Forces war organisation. At the same time as Ukrainian units receive the materiel that they need, Ukrainian, Swedish and European supply security is also strengthened.