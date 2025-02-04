Interim report 2: Report on the National Nuclear New-build Coordinator’s mission regarding the expansion of nuclear power in Sweden – January 2025
SWEDEN, February 4 - The National Nuclear New-build Coordinator’s second interim report
provides a clarified recommendation on how a programme organisation may be designed. The coordinator recommends the establishment of a stateowned company that invests in new nuclear power capacity. By investing in several projects that get financial support from the state’s financing model, lock-in effects regarding learning can be avoided. In this way, a higher costefficiency and a more responsible use of tax-payers money can be achieved.
The coordinator also proposes regional cooperation with neighbouring
countries regarding skills and supply chains.
The report also provides a follow-up of activities of the National Nuclear
New-build Coordinator since the previous interim report (June 2024), a
summary of ongoing activities for new nuclear power and an assessment of
the possibility to fulfil the goals in the Swedish Government’s roadmap for
new nuclear power.
