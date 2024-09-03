Minnesota DNR to temporarily lower water levels within Canosia WMA (published September 3, 2024)

Waterfowl hunters and migratory bird watchers should expect very low water conditions at Canosia Wildlife Management Area this fall. Canosia WMA is located approximately 10 miles north of Duluth, near Fish Lake Reservoir.

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources area wildlife staff are drawing down water levels in Angell, Trettle and East Dyke pools within the Canosia WMA, to prepare the site for water control structure replacement. The current water control structures are in poor condition and are being replaced in order to allow the DNR to effectively control water levels on the WMA for both habitat management and recreation.

WMA users should expect that water access will be limited and more challenging than ordinary this fall. The boat access is dry, but users might be able to find small areas of open water in other places within the WMA this season.

Construction to replace the water control structure is anticipated to occur in the fall of 2024.

For more information, contact Melissa Koelsch, assistant area wildlife supervisor at the Cloquet DNR Wildlife Office, by calling 218-878-5663 or emailing [email protected].