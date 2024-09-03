CBP, FURA seize 588 pounds of cocaine, arrest two US Citizens near Rincon, Puerto Rico

AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces for Rapid Action (FURA, for its Spanish acronym) intercepted a vessel Sunday, seizing 226 of cocaine weighing of 588 pounds (267 kilograms) and arresting two local US citizens. The estimated value of the seized narcotics is $ 5.3 million.

CBP Caribbean Air and Marine detected a vessel moving in an easterly direction towards Domes Beach in Rincon, Puerto Rico. Ramey Border Patrol Sector Communications contacted the FURA to coordinate an intercept.

FURA intercepted a 23-foot white Robalo center console vessel with one Yamaha 225 outboard engine, two men on board and several bundles of narcotics, approximately two miles offshore, east of Domes Beach. FURA transported the two subjects, the vessel, and the narcotics to their Maritime Station in Añasco.

Ramey Sector Border Patrol agents arrested the two individuals and seized the contraband.

The drugs, maritime vessel, and the two individuals were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Caribbean Corridor Strike Force (CCFS) for further investigation and prosecution.