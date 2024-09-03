Navy Week Returns to Albuquerque

Albuquerque Navy Week brings Sailors from across the fleet to the area to emphasize the importance of the Navy to Albuquerque, the state of New Mexico, and the nation. More than 50 Sailors will participate in education and community outreach events throughout the city.

Participating Navy organizations include Navy Band Southwest, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command, United States Ceremonial Guard and Color Guard, Navy Construction Group One, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Phoenix, Navy Bureau of Medicine, U.S. Navy Esports, Navy History and Heritage Command, USS Constitution and nuclear-power Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Santa Fe (SSN 763).

Adm. Stuart Munsch, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces, Europe/Commander, U.S. Naval Forces, Africa/Commander, Allied Joint Forces Command, Naples will serve as this Navy Week’s senior executive. Munsch is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering. He was selected for a Rhodes scholarship and attended Oxford University and earned a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in Philosophy, Politics and Economics. Munsch previously commanded USS Albuquerque (SSN 706) from 2002 to 2005.

"I am excited to be returning to Albuquerque and lead the United States Navy team that will be visiting the area to discuss with the citizens of New Mexico how the Navy makes America more secure and prosperous," said Munsch. "Our Navy is on watch around the world, ensuring the free flow of maritime commerce that keeps the global economy, and by extension, the New Mexico economy running."

During Albuquerque Navy Week, Sailors are participating in community engagements, meeting with students, and speaking with local business, civic, and government leaders.

Navy Weeks are a series of outreach events coordinated by the Navy Office of Community Outreach designed to give Americans an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its people, and its importance to national security and prosperity. Since 2005, the Navy Week program has served as the Navy's flagship outreach effort into areas of the country without a significant Navy presence, providing the public a firsthand look at why the Navy matters to cities like Albuquerque.

"Sailors are the reason America's Navy is the most powerful in the world," said NAVCO's director, Cmdr. Julie Holland. “We are thrilled to bring your Navy Warfighters to Albuquerque. At Navy Weeks, Americans will connect with Sailors who have strong character, competence, and dedication to the mission, and who continue a nearly 250-year tradition of decisive power from seabed to cyberspace.”

Throughout the week, Sailors are participating in various community events across the area, including engaging with students across multiple high schools and at the Roadrunner Foodbank, Habitat for Humanity, and publicly visible at the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History, New Mexico State Fair and downtown Albuquerque. Residents will also enjoy free live music by Navy Band Southwest at venues throughout the week.

Albuquerque Navy Week is one of 15 Navy Weeks in 2024, which brings a variety of assets, equipment, and personnel to a single city for a weeklong series of engagements designed to bring America's Navy closer to the people it protects. Each year, the program reaches more than 130 million people -- about half the U.S. population.

Media organizations wishing to cover Albuquerque Navy Week events should contact Lt. j.g. Madison Kwok at (808) 754-6863 or Madison.k.kwok.mil@us.navy.mil