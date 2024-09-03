Communities throughout British Columbia are invited to make active transportation an even better option for people to get around.

The B.C. Active Transportation Infrastructure Grant program opened its 2024-25 intake on Sept. 3, 2024, inviting First Nations and local governments to apply for support for projects that promote healthy, affordable travel and cleaner communities.

There is $20 million in funding available this year for active transportation network planning and infrastructure projects. Since 2019, the Province has invested more than $80 million through the program, which last year helped deliver 80 infrastructure and network planning projects. Since 2019, $10.2 million has been awarded to 47 projects for Indigenous communities.

The Active Transportation Infrastructure Grant program helps government meet its CleanBC Roadmap to 2030 goals, reducing carbon pollution from transportation and increasing sustainable travel.

This year’s program intake begins Sept. 3, 2024, and continues until Oct. 31, 2024.

Learn More:

To learn more about the B.C. Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants Program, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation/funding-engagement-permits/funding-grants/active-transportation-infrastructure-grants