B.C. taking action to prevent overdoses, make students safer on campus

CANADA, September 3 - Evan Hilchey, associate vice-president, administration, Camosun College –

“We know addiction is in our community and Camosun College is committed to creating a kind, compassionate and caring campus culture. The new guidelines will help reduce and protect students, faculty, staff and campus visitors from the harms of toxic-drug poisonings. One of the big changes on each of the college’s campus will be the introduction of 12 cabinets in central locations later in the semester with nasal naloxone kits supported by additional training on how to administrator naloxone.”

Cindy Heitman, president, College of New Caledonia –

“This document will provide us with important guidance as we review our processes and educate the college community. It is vital to support the health and well-being of students and provide safe places for them to succeed. We are all dedicated to reviewing our processes, implementing change and working across our institutions to make overdose prevention and harm reduction top priorities.”

Neil Fassina, president, Okanagan College –

“As we welcome learners back to campus and are excited to be supporting them in their programs and courses, we are at the same time committed to doing everything we can to ensure our whole community is safe and has access to help when they need it. Okanagan College is opening new student housing in Vernon and Kelowna this fall – having naloxone cabinets, automated external defibrillators and enhanced first-aid protocols in those buildings and throughout our campuses, along with expanded training, awareness campaigns and other health and wellness resources – these are all critical components of collective efforts to prevent deaths and combat the toxic-drug crisis in this province.”

Brett Fairbairn, president and vice-chancellor, Thompson Rivers University (TRU) –

“As a contributor to B.C.’s Post-Secondary Overdose Prevention and Response Steering Committee, TRU remains steadfast in its commitment to campus safety. The new guidelines are a valuable extension of our existing efforts, including naloxone training and availability. By aligning with these guidelines, we will enhance our proactive measures and support systems for students, faculty and staff, and reinforce our dedication to fostering a safe and resilient campus environment.”

Joy Johnson, president and vice-chancellor, Simon Fraser University –

“SFU has taken an active role in working with government to help our community deal with the effects of the overdose crisis and is pleased to see these additional measures are now in place. The provincial steering committee’s recommendations will enhance overdose prevention, and ensure a greater number of our faculty, staff, students and other campus users in B.C. have access to the tools and training needed to save lives.”

Cole Reinbold, secretary-treasurer, BC Federation of Students –

“The BC Federation of Students commends the government for acting on the urgent need to raise awareness of how the toxic-drug crisis impacts campus communities. The federation and student unions across the province look forward to working with institutions to increase naloxone availability, protecting student safety and ensure that the rollout and continued development of these guidelines are successful.”