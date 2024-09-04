New Leaf Paper's Commitment to Meeting the New EUDR Regulation

New Leaf Paper ensures EUDR compliance with three of their products made from 100% post-consumer recycled fiber.

At New Leaf Paper, sustainability is at the core of everything we do,” — New Leaf Paper CEO Paul Bradshaw

APPLETON, WI, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the landscape of environmental regulations continues to evolve, staying ahead of the curve is essential for businesses committed to sustainability and responsible sourcing. The European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), set to take effect on December 31, 2024, marks a significant step in global efforts to prevent deforestation and ensure that products entering the EU market do not contribute to environmental degradation.“At New Leaf Paper , sustainability is at the core of everything we do,” said New Leaf Paper CEO Paul Bradshaw. “We are proud to announce that three of our product lines have already met—and have historically met—the stringent requirements set forth by the EUDR. These products, crafted from 100% post-consumer recycled fiber, represent our ongoing dedication to environmental stewardship and compliance with global regulations.”New Leaf Paper Products that Meet the EUDR Regulation:Our Harmony Offset line offers a cost-effective option for those looking for quality and sustainability. Made from 100% post-consumer recycled fiber, these text weights, available in 47 and 57, are perfect for producing books and other printed materials. The basis weight provides a yield advantage, making it an even more economical and sustainable choice.EnviroPrint™, a registered Trademark of Sustana, is offered in a broad selection of text and cover weights. This multipurpose product line has a smooth finish and contains 100% post-consumer recycled fiber, making it fully compliant with the EUDR regulation.Our Everest Inkjet line is designed for high-performance inkjet printing and offers exceptional quality with 100% post-consumer recycled fiber. This inkjet-coated, web-free sheet is available in 50, 60, and 70 text weights, making it perfect for high-speed, four-color inkjet web platforms.We remain steadfast in our commitment to transparency and responsibility as we collaborate with our suppliers and continually refine our product offerings. As we focus on meeting these rigorous standards, we encourage stakeholders to reach out with any questions or for further information. We are here as a resource to help you understand how our products align with the new regulations and to support your sustainability efforts. Together, we can make a lasting positive impact on the environment and set a new benchmark for sustainability in the paper industry.New Leaf PaperNew Leaf Paper is a national leader in environmentally responsible paper solutions, focusing on developing and supplying products with high post-consumer recycled fiber content. New Leaf Paper is committed to reducing its environmental footprint and minimizing all resources used in producing printing, writing, retail, publishing, and communication papers.New Leaf Paper is a B Corporation and FSC-certified . Our papers are proudly made in North America, processed chlorine-free, and carry the Ancient Forest Friendly certification. To learn more or to place an order, visit www.NewLeafPaper.com #####

