Egnyte Appoints Prasad Gune as Chief Product Officer

Prasad Gune, Chief Product Officer of Egnyte

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Egnyte , a leading provider of cloud-based content collaboration and governance solutions, today announced the appointment of Prasad Gune as Chief Product Officer. In this role, Gune is responsible for product direction, strategy, and execution.Gune brings more than two decades of product development experience to his new role, most recently as senior vice president of product at Udemy, the leading global educational technology marketplace. Prior to Udemy, Prasad led teams at Signifyd, OpenTable, and LinkedIn, where he led key product launches, including LinkedIn's Recruiter platform and OpenTable’s in-the-moment bookings. In addition, Prasad has held senior product management roles at Oracle & Siebel Systems and various consulting roles at Bain & Company.“Gune’s proven track record of developing and implementing successful product strategies positions him to solidify our standing as the industry-leading broad-spectrum intelligent content platform” stated Vineet Jain, Chief Executive Officer of Egnyte.In addition to product mapping and creating the product vision, Gune will set the strategic direction of the product life cycle. This approach will align with customer needs and complement our overarching technology strategy."Egnyte's unified platform addresses the critical needs of today’s businesses by seamlessly integrating AI, content collaboration, security, privacy, and compliance. As data volumes explode, its adaptable cloud and hybrid solutions empower organizations to manage their most valuable content efficiently,” stated Gune. “I look forward to collaborating with Egnyte’s talented product team to leverage emerging technologies and develop innovative products that will continue to meet and exceed the evolving needs of our diverse customer base."Prasad has a bachelor’s of engineering from COEP Technological University (Savitribai Phule Pune University), a master’s of science in mechanical engineering from the University of California at Berkeley, and a master’s in business administration from Harvard University.About EgnyteEgnyte combines the power of cloud content management, data security, and AI into one intelligent content platform. More than 22,000 customers trust Egnyte to improve employee productivity, automate business processes, and safeguard critical data, in addition to offering specialized content intelligence and automation solutions across industries, including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), life sciences, and financial services. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com

