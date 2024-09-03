Tammy Dixon selected as Top Real Estate Broker and Mentor of the Year by IAOTP

Tammy Dixon honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Nashville

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tammy Dixon, Certified Instructor, Real Estate Broker, Mentor and Coach, was recently selected as Top Real Estate Broker and Mentor of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over three decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Dixon has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Dixon is an entrepreneur and the expert realtor on real estate. She has worked with numerous prominent organizations in the Upstate of South Carolina, including Greenville County Schools, Spartanburg County Schools, University of South Carolina-Upstate , and SCLLR. With her diverse background, she has the ability to assist clients and associates in a knowledgeable and professional way. She has hosted numerous realtor training events and taught numerous real estate pre-licensing classes. Among her many accomplishments, she has founded Collaborations-GreerSC, a training and event venue.Tammy is a certified mentor and established a real estate team with eXp Realty. Realizing she had an amazing opportunity to help grow a new cloud-based brokerage, she joined Epique Realty. Currently she is with Epique Realty and continuing to grow her team and the brokerage. She has also founded I Love Real Estate Academy, a real estate school that fulfills the educational requirements to become a licensed realtor. She is also a state certified real estate instructor. She is a member of Greater Greenville Association of Realtors, Western Upstate, and National Association of Realtors.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Dixon earned a Master’s degree in Education from Converse University, a Bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education from University of South Carolina Upstate and Education Specialist Degrees from Converse College. She has Certification as a Real Estate Team Specialist, and CDEI certified, and she became a licensed Broker [I removed the repeated certified instructor]with the S.C. LLR in 2021.Throughout her exciting career, Ms. Dixon has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She was awarded Most Prominent Agent Award in 2021. In 2023, she was recognized by Marquis Who’s Who for Entrepreneurial Achievements. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for her selection as Top Real Estate Broker and Mentor of the Year.In addition to her successful career, Ms. Dixon has volunteered and taught in the Family Learning Program in Greenville County Schools, where she provided family education to parents of her GED program. A main role was providing them with the tools and resources they could connect with in order to provide a nurturing environment for their children while getting their GED.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Dixon for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Dixon attributes her success to her faith in God, that has blessed her with perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field of real estate and connecting buyers and sellers.Visit www.iloverealestateacademy-greer.com for class schedules and registrationsComplete Registration for Class HEREFor more information please visit: https://iloverealestateacademy-greer.com/ and https://luxurylivingupstate.com/team/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

