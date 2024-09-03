THE HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED TRUE CRIME DOCUMENTARY, TOUCHED BY DARKNESS, AVAILABLE NOW

Touched By Darkness - Film Poster Touched By Darkness - Krazy Kenny on the Harley Davidson he built in his apartment Touched By Darkness - One of the numerous letters that Krazy Kenny wrote from prison to Touched by Darkness director John Stefanic.

An Unflinching Look at the Life of Kenneth “Krazy Kenny” Sternberg

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- An unlikely meeting between a film producer and a convicted felon led to years of correspondence. Facing over 80 years in federal prison, the likelihood of Kenneth Sternberg, aka Krazy Kenny, being free was impossible, or was it? This month, Random Media released TOUCHED BY DARKNESS , a true crime autobiographical documentary featuring the extraordinary life of convicted felon Krazy Kenny. This compelling film offers viewers a rare unfiltered narrative that captivates and shocks in equal measure.TOUCHED BY DARKNESS chronicles the tumultuous journey of Krazy Kenny, who was sentenced to over 80 years in federal prison. After serving 21 years in maximum security facilities across the United States, Kenny shares his harrowing experiences and survival stories. From violent encounters and near-death experiences to becoming the only Jewish member of the Latin Kings, Kenny’s life is a testament to grit and fortitude against all odds.The documentary employs an unflinching storytelling approach, blending Kenny’s brutal honesty with moments of dark humor. His reflective commentary reveals the depths of his encounters with darkness, both seen and unseen, coupled with his relentless drive to persevere. Audiences will be taken on an intense journey through a true story of his survival from multiple gunshot wounds and being stabbed.The true crime genre continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Recent statistics show that true crime documentaries and series have seen a significant rise in viewership. A recent study found that more than 50% of Americans enjoy true crime content with the average consumer engaging in 3.8 hours per week.“We are thrilled to be working with Random Media to introduce Krazy Kenny to audiences,” commented John Stefanic, director. “His story is one of survival and resilience and is a powerful narrative from a man who thought he would never be free again. We are proud to bring this story to the public.”TOUCHED BY DARKNESS was produced by Joshua Fleisher (Hustle, “Hard Knocks”), John Stefanic (Blue Valentine, Beloved) and Zack Wilcox (Hunting Lands, It Watches). It was directed by John Stefanic.About Random Media:Random Media is a content company that acquires and distributes films on a worldwide basis through movie theaters, digital platforms, and cable, satellite, and television networks and in conventional brick and mortar retailers. Random Media is known for its commitment to building strong, supportive relationships with its filmmakers. The companies’ growing library includes such acclaimed films as Hoaxed, Frank vs. God, House by the Lake and Iron Brothers.# # #

Official Trailer - TOUCHED BY DARKNESS

