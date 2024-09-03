U.S. Chamber Endorses Sen. Ted Cruz for U.S. Senate in Texas

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announces its endorsement of Senator Ted Cruz to represent Texas in the U.S. Senate. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

U.S. Chamber Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley will join Senator Cruz at events in Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Houston to reiterate the Chamber’s strong support for his commitment to growing the U.S. economy and supporting America’s entrepreneurs and businesses.

"As a leader in the U.S. Senate, Ted Cruz has been a champion for pro-growth policies that help Texas businesses, individuals, and families achieve their American dream," said Bradley. "Senator Cruz has a proven track record of support for policies that cut taxes, fight regulatory overreach, boost domestic energy production, modernize infrastructure, and promote trade, while protecting American jobs. The U.S. Chamber is proud to support Senator Cruz in his reelection bid to the U.S. Senate, and we look forward to his continued partnership in bolstering Texas job creators, growing the U.S. economy, and building a brighter future for the nation."

"I am honored to receive the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and their vast membership that call Texas home. As I've said since the very moment I arrived in Washington, I view my number one priority as fighting for jobs. I've gone to work every day in the Senate to help create and promote the pro-growth policies that help support good, high-paying jobs right here in the Lone Star State," said Senator Cruz. "The businesses and local Chambers that make up the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are at the forefront of American innovation and their substantial investments in our Texas economy have helped keep our state atop the lists of best business climates nationally. I am proud of my work in the U.S. Senate to advocate for legislation that supports free markets, limits government, and fosters economic development, and I will continue to fight day in and day out to preserve and grow Texas's thriving 'Main Street' businesses."