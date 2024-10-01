A&M Industrial Continues Expansion Into New England With Acquisition Of The Mosher Company
A&M Industrial acquires The Mosher Company of Chicopee, MA, securing its position as New England's leading metalworking and industrial supply distributor.
David Young, President of A&M Industrial, remarked, “The Mosher Company, much like A&M Industrial, has built a legacy of unwavering dedication to customer success. This merger enhances our standing as the leading distributor of metalworking tools, abrasives, and accessories in New England.” He continued, “Both A&M and The Mosher Company have been serving industrial facilities for generations. It’s thrilling to uphold and continue that tradition of exceptional customer service and support.”
Customers in New England can expect the same high level of technical sales and assistance, now complemented by a more extensive product portfolio and a broader range of services. A&M Industrial's comprehensive online store offers a vast inventory, including cutting tools, precision measuring tools, abrasives, hand and power tools, MRO supplies, PPE, and more. New services available include Vendor Managed Inventory, which will allow New England customers to streamline their inventory management, optimize their spend, and avoid stock-outs more effectively.
