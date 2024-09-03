North Central Jersey Association of Realtors® (NCJAR) Announces Realtor® Community Care Day on September 27, 2024

Join Us for Realtor® Community Care Day 2024: Make a Difference in Your Community!

NCJAR’s Realtor® Community Care Day on September 27, 2024, offers free home repairs and safety modifications for homeowners in need.

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Central Jersey Association of Realtors® (NCJAR) is excited to announce its annual Realtor® Community Care Day , scheduled for Friday, September 27, 2024. This event is dedicated to assisting homeowners throughout our region with essential non-structural exterior home repairs and safety modifications—all at no cost to the homeowner.RealtorCommunity Care Day exemplifies our Realtors’ commitment to giving back to the communities they serve. NCJAR members and volunteer contractors will work together on projects such as minor roof repairs, painting, gutter cleaning, and installing safety features, particularly for elderly and disabled homeowners.“We’re proud to offer this program to our community,” said Chris Coccia, NCJAR 2024 President. “RealtorCommunity Care Day allows us to directly impact the lives of those who need it most, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to serve our neighbors.”Calling All Volunteer Contractors: In addition to identifying homeowners in need, we are seeking volunteer contractors to join us in making RealtorCommunity Care Day a success. If you or your company can donate time, materials, or expertise, we would love to have you on board. Your participation will help ensure that more homeowners can benefit from this program.How to Apply: Homeowners interested in receiving assistance must submit their applications by Monday, September 9, 2024. The application process is straightforward, and homeowners will need to provide proof of homeownership, residency, and insurance. Importantly, the home must not be listed for sale, and applicants should plan to remain in their homes for at least one year after the project is completed.Encouraging Participation: NCJAR is also calling on Realtorsto get involved by identifying and assisting homeowners who could benefit from this program. Whether it’s a past client or a member of the community, Realtorsare encouraged to help these individuals apply, ensuring that those in need can take advantage of this opportunity.The application deadline for RealtorCommunity Care Day is September 9, 2024. This impactful event will take place on September 27, 2024. For more details, including information on how to apply, volunteer, or donate materials, please visit NCJAR.com or contact NCJAR at 973-425-0110 or email info@ncjar.com.About NCJAR:North Central Jersey Association of Realtors(NCJAR) is one of the largest local Realtorassociations in New Jersey, representing more than 14,000 Realtorsin the region. NCJAR is dedicated to promoting high standards of professionalism, advocating for private property rights, and supporting the communities its members serve.

