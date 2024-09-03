Secretary Naig to Present the Dodds Family with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award

Des Moines County Heritage Farm family contributes to the success of their community, while taking good care of their land and livestock

DES MOINES, Iowa (Sept. 3, 2024) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig will present the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to the Dodds Family of Des Moines County on Thursday, September 5. The presentation will take place at an event beginning at 11 a.m. at their family farm located near New London.

Established in 1837 and recognized as a Heritage Farm (owned by the same family for 150 years) at the 2021 Iowa State Fair, Dodds Farms is operated by Brad and Tiffany Dodds. They are the parents of Ellsie and Layne. The farm has one full-time employee, Kyle Boeding, as well as five part-time employees: Evan Beckman, Erik Beckman, Lance Thomas, Ron Pilling, and Sean Wyett. Brad’s mother Joan Dodds is still actively involved in the operations of the farm. Brad’s father Herb Dodds, while retired, and his aunt, Nancy Hamann, are also both important to the ongoing success of the farm.

“To be recognized as a Heritage Farm is an amazing milestone. To keep a farm in the family for over 150 years is not easy and that’s a testament to the Dodds’ commitment to progress and innovation as well as their grit, determination and resilience. Generation after generation, the Dodds have taken good care of their land and livestock while also being deeply ingrained into their community,” said Secretary Naig. “I am pleased to present the Dodds Family with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award.”

Livestock production has always been important to the Dodds. Today, the farm includes pork production, but previously the family operated a dairy. They maintain fully automated climate-controlled barns to ensure that their pigs are comfortable and productive. They maintain certification in the Pork Quality Assurance (PQA) program.

Manure from their pigs is used as a natural fertilizer for their crops, which include corn, soybeans, hay and wheat. They incorporate conservation on their fields to improve water quality and enhance the health of the soil. They utilize strip tillage and incorporate saturated buffers, terraces, and enroll some acres in CRP. They test for nitrogen availability prior to side-dress application to ensure that their corn is getting only the nutrients needed at an optimal time. For the past five years, they’ve been seeding cover crops, including rye and spring barley.

The Dodds Family is involved in their community through the coaching of basketball, softball and t-ball. They also are active financial supporters of their local FFA chapter.

The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award is made possible through a partnership with the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers (CSIF), The Big Show on WHO Radio and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Now in its 20th year, this award recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who take pride in caring for the environment and their livestock while also being good neighbors. It is named in memory of Gary Wergin, a long-time WHO Radio farm broadcaster who helped create the award.