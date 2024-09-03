Duckin’ the Coast—a Calling for Promotions

Driving down Highway 90 with the warm coastal wind blowing, it's the perfect time to take the top off the Jeep. For years, the Jeep community has been known for gifting fellow drivers with tiny rubber ducks as a symbol of kindness, fellowship and recognition. Inspired by this tradition, Circle K sought to create a similar atmosphere of camaraderie at their Duckin' the Coast event.

Duckin' the Coast is a series of events leading up to the renowned Cruisin' the Coast event on the Mississippi Gulf. On May 30th, the Mississippi Lottery made its way to Gautier, Mississippi to participate in a Duckin' the Coast event hosted at the Circle K off Highway 90. The event, which ran from 4-7 pm, featured the Mississippi Lottery and various vendors set up throughout the Circle K parking lot. Vendors included Coca Cola, Bud Light, High Noon, Celsius, Starry, Kona Ice, Monster, Legacy K9 Search and Rescue, Hostess, and more.

During the event, the Mississippi Lottery offered a special promotion for lottery players. Customers who spent ten dollars on lottery products within Circle K received a ticket to play the plinko board and win Mississippi Lottery merchandise. Circle K's Vice President, Julie Rodgers, expressed her enthusiasm for the Duckin' the Coast event, emphasizing its importance as a community engagement initiative for Circle K. She highlighted the loyalty of the Jeep community and how aligning Jeep events with Cruisin' the Coast has been a successful strategy for fostering community engagement.

In addition to providing food, drinks, and entertainment, Circle K also introduced their own Circle K duck at the event. Employees dressed up as fun characters, such as a Polar Pop cup, and distributed rubber ducks to attendees, further enhancing the festive atmosphere of the event.

Call the Mississippi Lottery and let our team bring the energy and hype! We’re ready to #havefunyall!