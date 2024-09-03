NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Sept 2-6

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**

**Please direct all media inquiries to Nic Naylor, while Emma Williams is on maternity leave**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Sept. 2-6, 2024

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Sept. 2 – Labor Day

Office closed

Tuesday, Sept. 3

9 a.m. Attend Water Donation Press Conference

Location: Eccles Wildlife Education Center

Media Access

11:15 a.m. Meet with Chris McCandless & David Fields

Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office

12:00 p.m. Speak at Reagan Republicans Luncheon

Location: The Alta Club

1:30 p.m. Judicial Interview for 6th district

Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office

Wednesday, Sept. 4

9 a.m. Meet with Skull Valley Band of Goshute

Location: Utah State Capitol, Capitol Boardroom

10:15 a.m. Meet with Senior Advisor and Director of Office of Families

Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office

11 a.m. Meet with Northwestern Band of Shoshone Nation

Location: Utah State Capitol, Capitol Boardroom

1:30 p.m. Meet with National Commander of Disabled American Veterans

Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Cabinet Meeting

Location: Utah State Capitol, Capitol Boardroom

3:10 p.m. Meet with Brigham City Peach Queen

Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office

3:25 p.m. Meet with Employee of the Month

Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office

6 p.m. Host Governor’s Mansion Artist Awards

Location: Kearns Mansion

Thursday, Sept. 5

9 a.m. Attend Utah League of Cities and Towns Annual Convention

Location: Salt Palace

10:30 a.m. Update with Great Salt Lake Commissioner

Location: Virtual meeting

11:30 a.m. Annual Law Enforcement Roundtable

Location: Calvin Rampton Building

2:30 p.m. Meet with San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe

Location: Utah State Capitol, Capitol Boardroom

4 p.m. Attend 125th Anniversary of Utah Division of Arts & Museum

Location: Kearns Mansion

Friday, Sept. 6

8:30 a.m. Point of the Mountain Update

Location: Kearns Mansion

9:45 a.m. Update with Senior Advisor of Education

Location: Virtual meeting

12 p.m. Attend Greek Festival

Location: Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Salt Lake

6:30 p.m. Attend Salem vs. Provo Veterans Appreciation Night Football Game

Location: Salem Hills High School

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Sept. 2-6, 2024

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Sept. 2 – Labor Day

Office closed

Tuesday, Sept. 3

10 a.m. Meet with Assistant Attorneys General

Location: Lt. Governor’s office

1:30 p.m. Judicial Interview for 6th district

Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office

2:45 p.m. Meet with Representative Casey Snider

Location: Rampton Room

Wednesday, Sept. 4

9:00 a.m. Meet with Skull Valley Band of Goshute

Location: Utah State Capitol, Capitol Board Room

9:30 a.m. Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office update meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

11 a.m. Meet with Northwestern Band of Shoshone Nation

Location: Utah State Capitol, Capitol Board Room

2 p.m. Cabinet Meeting

Location: Utah State Capitol, Capitol Board Room

Thursday, Sept. 5

9 a.m. Attend Utah League of Cities and Towns Annual Convention

Location: Salt Palace

10:30 a.m. Meet with Senior Advisor of Education Rich Nye

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

2:30 p.m. Meet with San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe

Location: Utah State Capitol, Capitol Board Room

Friday, Sept. 6

10:30 a.m. Attend Greek Festival

Location: Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Salt Lake

