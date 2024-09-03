NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Sept 2-6
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**
**Please direct all media inquiries to Nic Naylor, while Emma Williams is on maternity leave**
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Sept. 2-6, 2024
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Sept. 2 – Labor Day
Office closed
Tuesday, Sept. 3
9 a.m. Attend Water Donation Press Conference
Location: Eccles Wildlife Education Center
Media Access
11:15 a.m. Meet with Chris McCandless & David Fields
Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office
12:00 p.m. Speak at Reagan Republicans Luncheon
Location: The Alta Club
1:30 p.m. Judicial Interview for 6th district
Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office
Wednesday, Sept. 4
9 a.m. Meet with Skull Valley Band of Goshute
Location: Utah State Capitol, Capitol Boardroom
10:15 a.m. Meet with Senior Advisor and Director of Office of Families
Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office
11 a.m. Meet with Northwestern Band of Shoshone Nation
Location: Utah State Capitol, Capitol Boardroom
1:30 p.m. Meet with National Commander of Disabled American Veterans
Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Cabinet Meeting
Location: Utah State Capitol, Capitol Boardroom
3:10 p.m. Meet with Brigham City Peach Queen
Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office
3:25 p.m. Meet with Employee of the Month
Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office
6 p.m. Host Governor’s Mansion Artist Awards
Location: Kearns Mansion
Thursday, Sept. 5
9 a.m. Attend Utah League of Cities and Towns Annual Convention
Location: Salt Palace
10:30 a.m. Update with Great Salt Lake Commissioner
Location: Virtual meeting
11:30 a.m. Annual Law Enforcement Roundtable
Location: Calvin Rampton Building
2:30 p.m. Meet with San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe
Location: Utah State Capitol, Capitol Boardroom
4 p.m. Attend 125th Anniversary of Utah Division of Arts & Museum
Location: Kearns Mansion
Friday, Sept. 6
8:30 a.m. Point of the Mountain Update
Location: Kearns Mansion
9:45 a.m. Update with Senior Advisor of Education
Location: Virtual meeting
12 p.m. Attend Greek Festival
Location: Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Salt Lake
6:30 p.m. Attend Salem vs. Provo Veterans Appreciation Night Football Game
Location: Salem Hills High School
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Sept. 2-6, 2024
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Sept. 2 – Labor Day
Office closed
Tuesday, Sept. 3
10 a.m. Meet with Assistant Attorneys General
Location: Lt. Governor’s office
1:30 p.m. Judicial Interview for 6th district
Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office
2:45 p.m. Meet with Representative Casey Snider
Location: Rampton Room
Wednesday, Sept. 4
9:00 a.m. Meet with Skull Valley Band of Goshute
Location: Utah State Capitol, Capitol Board Room
9:30 a.m. Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office update meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
11 a.m. Meet with Northwestern Band of Shoshone Nation
Location: Utah State Capitol, Capitol Board Room
2 p.m. Cabinet Meeting
Location: Utah State Capitol, Capitol Board Room
Thursday, Sept. 5
9 a.m. Attend Utah League of Cities and Towns Annual Convention
Location: Salt Palace
10:30 a.m. Meet with Senior Advisor of Education Rich Nye
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
2:30 p.m. Meet with San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe
Location: Utah State Capitol, Capitol Board Room
Friday, Sept. 6
10:30 a.m. Attend Greek Festival
Location: Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Salt Lake
