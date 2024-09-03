7N Rutland Town
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US Route 7N in the area of Sugarwood Hill Rd is down to 1 lane due to a road hazard.
Motorists should seek alternate routes or expect delays.
Updates will be provided as appropriate.
Please drive carefully.
Ryan Sheehan
Vermont State Police - Westminster PSAP
ECD II
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, VT 05346
802-722-4600
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.