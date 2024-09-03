Rebuilding DuPage County: Road and bridge projects highlight another historic construction season

ILLINOIS, September 3 - Gov. Pritzker's capital program modernizing infrastructure throughout region and Illinois

CHICAGO - Highlighting one of its busiest construction seasons ever, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that major projects in DuPage County are planned or underway, fueled by Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. Seven projects combined represent a total investment of $74 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.





"Rebuild Illinois is revitalizing communities and neighborhoods by investing in projects and people in DuPage County and throughout the state," said Gov. Pritzker. "Through the largest capital program in state history, IDOT will be delivering improvements to build a more resilient, accessible and equitable system of transportation for generations to come, while creating jobs and enhancing local quality of life."





Of the seven major projects in DuPage County, one is scheduled to be completed in 2024 and the remaining six are anticipated to be completed from 2025 through 2026.

Illinois 53 (Columbine Avenue) over Great Western Trail south of North Avenue (Illinois 64) includes new bridge deck construction, bridge beam replacement and repair. One lane will be maintained in each direction. The project began in spring 2023 and is anticipated to be complete this fall.

Irving Park Road (Illinois 19) from west of Mitchell Boulevard to Roselle Road resurfacing also includes new shoulders and ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project is anticipated to begin summer 2025 and estimated to be complete fall 2025.

Irving Park Road from Roselle Road to Baker Drive resurfacing with new shoulders and ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project is anticipated to begin summer 2025 and estimated to be complete fall 2025.

Illinois 56 (Butterfield Road) from just west of Illinois 53 to southbound Interstate 355 (Veterans Memorial Tollway) includes intersection reconstruction at Lloyd Avenue, Illinois 53 and Arboretum/Woodcreek Drive, bridge repair, noise barrier installation, new retaining wall and ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. Daytime lane closures will be needed. The project is anticipated to begin fall 2024 and completed fall 2026.

Butterfield Road from Illinois 59 to York Road traffic signal modernization will require daytime lane closures. The project is anticipated to begin spring 2025 and estimated to be complete fall 2026.

Illinois 38 (Roosevelt Road) from east of Technology Boulevard to west of Winfield Road resurfacing also includes ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. Daytime lane closures are needed during construction. The project is anticipated to begin spring 2025 and is anticipated to be complete fall 2025.

Butterfield Road from west of Illinois 59 to Naperville Road resurfacing also includes ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. Daytime lane closures are needed during construction. The project is anticipated to begin spring 2025 and is anticipated to be complete fall 2025.

"These investments in safe, efficient and well-maintained roads are about helping families get where they're going, ensuring businesses can move their products at a lower cost, and of course creating and sustaining good-paying jobs," said House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch. "Thanks to Gov. Pritzker and our smart, responsible state budgets, we've been able to realize these priorities rather than put them off. That forward-looking leadership will strengthen our communities for years to come."





"A strong transportation system is vital for economic development and plays a key role in ensuring social well-being and prosperity of our communities," said Senate Majority Leader Kimberly A. Lightford (D-Maywood). "Our residents depend on these roads and bridges and improving them will enhance their quality of life and environmental sustainability."





"Improving the quality of our local roads and bridges is an investment into road safety, job opportunities, and overall environmental sustainability," said state Sen. Laura Ellman (D-Naperville). "Through this investment, we will keep our communities connected and facilitate reliable transportation for every resident."





"By upgrading infrastructure in DuPage County, our state is committed to improving safety, fulfilling transportation needs and creating economic opportunities," said state Sen. Suzy Glowiak Hilton (D-Western Springs). "Residents, motorists and visitors will benefit from these investments for many years to come."





"Investing in our transportation infrastructure is essential to improve driver and pedestrian safety," said state Sen. Karina Villa (D-West Chicago). "These road improvements will provide our community with security and better access to essential services and other resources."





"By investing in thoughtfully chosen infrastructure projects, the state of Illinois is improving the quality of life for people throughout DuPage," said state Rep. Terra Costa Howard (D-Glen Ellyn). "I'm especially pleased that many of these projects will make our communities more accessible for people with disabilities. Together, we are making DuPage County an even greater place to live, work and raise a family."





Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.





Accomplishments through Year Five of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $16 billion of improvements statewide on 6,541 miles of highway, 686 bridges and 986 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.





"Under Gov. Pritzker, IDOT continues to deliver projects in DuPage County that strengthen the state's entire multimodal system of transportation," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "If you are traveling anywhere in Illinois this construction season, you will be traveling through work zones. Put down the devices. Follow the signs. And when you see orange, slow down and save lives."