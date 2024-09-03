Record-Breaking Olympian Hannah Mills OBE Backs Pioneering Sustainability Summit

Hannah Mills 1 Hannah Mills 2 Hannah Mills 3

The most successful British female sailor in Olympic history has joined the Sport Impact Summit team as an Impact Champion.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Record-breaking Olympic sailor and climate action advocate Hannah Mills has been announced as an Impact Champion for Sport Impact Summit.Hannah, who was appointed OBE in 2022 for services to sailing and the environment, is currently one of the strategists for Emirates Great Britain team in SailGP and founder of the Big Plastic Pledge, which aims to reduce the use of single-use plastics in sport.On becoming an Impact Champion, Hannah said, “I’m thrilled to have joined the Sport Impact Summit team. I care a lot about the environment and I’m incredibly motivated to make a difference and make the world a more sustainable, healthier place to live.“We all need to come together and think about the affect we’re having on the planet, join up and work out how we can properly tackle the climate and biodiversity crisis. I’m excited to see what we come up with when we’re all pulling in the same direction.”Sport Impact Summit is a pioneering event series that aims to unite world-class athletes, sport teams, scientists and commercial leaders, all focussed on one goal: creating a more sustainable, healthier world for the future. With its team of Impact Champions and Partners, Sport Impact Summit is aiming to reach a billion people to help tackle some of the world’s most pressing issues.Former first-class cricketer and Sport Impact Summit co-founder, Sean Morris, said, “Hannah is a phenomenal competitor both on the water and against climate change. She is the most decorated British female Olympic sailor of all time, and we’re thrilled to have her on our team.“Our aim at Sport Impact Summit is to bring together the very best in sports, science and education to change behaviour at scale. I’m delighted that Hannah has become an Impact Champion because we need to inspire a climate comeback. We need to be the catalyst to drive change towards a healthier planet.”Between now and the event in December, Sport Impact Summit will be assembling a team of Impact Champions and Impact Partners who will help to inspire a more sustainable, healthier world.The challenge is far from plain sailing, but the game is on, and Sport Impact Summit is ready to change the score.For more information, visit sportimpactsummit.com About Hannah Mills:• Hannah, 36, from Cardiff, Wales, was appointed MBE in 2017 and OBE in 2022 for services to sailing and the environment.• Currently, Hannah is part of the Emirates Great Britain SailGP team. Her main role on the team is strategist.• Hannah is a climate action advocate and founder of the Big Plastic Pledge, which calls on athletes and fans to reduce the use of single-use plastic in their daily lives by pledging to at least three actions – such as using refillable water bottles and reusable shopping bags.• Hannah became the most successful British female sailor in Olympic history when she won a gold medal in the 470 class at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with teammate Eilidh McIntyre.• Hannah has won two Olympic gold medals and one Olympic silver medal. In addition to the gold in Tokyo, she came first at the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Games, and placed second at the London 2012 Games.• In addition to her Olympic success, Hannah has 2 World Championships (WC) gold medals in the 470 class (2012, 2019); 1 WC gold medal in the 420 class (2006), 3 silvers in the 470 (2011, 2015, 2017); and 2 bronze medals in the same class (2014, 2018).• Hannah also claimed the gold medal at the 2008 Junior World Championships, as well as having won 3 silver medals in the European Championships (2014, 2019, 2021) and a gold (2007) and silver (2008) in the European Junior Championships; all in the 470 class.About Sport Impact Summit:Sport Impact Summit will take place on 4th and 5th December 2024 at the Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai.1,500 attendees will gain valuable insights and opportunities for collaboration with like-minded individuals to positively impact the planet during the two-day summit.The event promises a cutting-edge and action-focused agenda providing insightful keynotes, panel discussions and deep-dive workshops. It offers an unrivalled collection of speaking talent from the world of sport, business, green finance and sustainability.The Atlantis offers unparalleled luxury, world-class facilities, and a strategic location. The hotel’s expansive conference centre is equipped with advanced technology, providing a seamless experience for presentations and networking.Sport Impact Summit will look to unite action and inspire 1 billion to join the team across seven pillars:• Innovation and Technology• Sustainable Sponsorship• Education and Communication• Human Health• Equality and Inclusion• Green Investment• Legacy

