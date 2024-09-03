Stevenson School Ignites $60 Million 'Remarkable' Vision for Educational Excellence

Stevenson Logo Stevenson MSEC Rendering

PEBBLE BEACH, CA, USA, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stevenson , a leading independent PK-12 boarding and day school located on California’s Monterey Peninsula, proudly announces the launch of " Remarkable Stevenson ," an ambitious fundraising initiative aiming to raise $60M to fund several transformative projects that will shape the future of Stevenson students for generations to come.Remarkable Stevenson focuses on investing in the vital elements that make the school extraordinary—its students, teachers, and mission. This Campaign represents a celebration of the community's legacy and marks an exciting opportunity to build an even more remarkable future for the school."Since 1952, Stevenson has built a special community where curiosity and joy live comfortably alongside rigor and challenge; where our students can succeed academically while also cultivating meaningful relationships and developing personal values that last a lifetime. As we approach our 75th year, the Remarkable Stevenson campaign will ensure that more students, teachers, and families can benefit from the inspiring opportunities and experiences that only Stevenson can provide," said Dr. Dan Griffiths, President of Stevenson.The Campaign focuses on three vital pillars:1. A New Math, Science and Engineering CenterA cornerstone of the Campaign is the construction of the new math, science, and engineering center (MSEC). This new facility, which will replace the 50-year-old Lindsley Science Building, represents a significant leap forward for Stevenson's STEM education capabilities. MSEC will feature advanced laboratories, flexible learning spaces, and cutting-edge technology to support hands-on, collaborative learning.2. Expanded Financial AidCentral to Stevenson's mission is the belief that exceptional education should be accessible to all students. The Campaign will further enhance the school's commitment to equitable education by bolstering its financial aid program. Additionally, the Campaign will strengthen the Full Experience Program, ensuring that every Stevenson student can participate in transformative elective experiences that bring learning to life and create lasting memories.3. Increased Support for the Annual FundThe Campaign also aims to fortify the Annual Fund, a crucial component of Stevenson's financial ecosystem. Contributing 5% of the school's operating budget, the Annual Fund plays a vital role in supporting essential areas that enrich the Stevenson experience beyond what tuition alone could provide. These areas include financial aid, athletics, arts, and numerous other programs.Dr. Michael L. Jackson, Campaign Chair and alumnus, emphasized the long-term impact of the campaign: "Remarkable Stevenson will help us attract and support new students and teachers. In turn, they will help shape a stronger Stevenson—one that better reflects the diversity of our communities, fosters creative thinking and problem-solving, and prepares leaders who will carry with them the curiosity, compassion, and wonder they discovered here."Thanks to early visionary donors, Stevenson has already made great progress, demonstrating the support and enthusiasm of the community. To date, the school has secured $41 million through generous philanthropic gifts, grants, and commitments. Of note, $32 million has been donated towards the new math, science, and engineering center, and $5 million to financial aid endowment. This strong foundation puts Stevenson well on its way to achieving its ambitious goal of raising $60M by 2026.For more information about the Remarkable Stevenson campaign or to contribute, please visit the campaign website or contact Amy Elmore, Director of Advancement, at aelmore@stevensonschool.org.Learn more about Stevenson at https://stevensonschool.org/ ###About StevensonStevenson is a leading independent PK-12 college preparatory boarding and day school located on California’s idyllic Monterey Peninsula. Renowned for its rigorous academic programs and dedicated faculty, Stevenson fosters intellectual growth and academic excellence. Stevenson also offers a range of opportunities for students from leadership roles and athletic pursuits to immersive performing arts experiences and outdoor adventures. Stevenson fosters a purpose that transcends the classroom, preparing students not only for success in school but also for meaningful lives beyond. Learn more at https://stevensonschool.org/

