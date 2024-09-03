Inclusive Education Professional Growth Opportunities for Early Leaning Educators

To support inclusion in Maine’s early childhood programs, the Maine Roads to Quality Professional Development Network (MRTQ PDN), in collaboration with the Maine Department of Education (DOE) and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Office of Child and Family Services, is excited to share four professional growth opportunities. These opportunities, which are part of the statewide Inclusion Initiative for children birth to grade 3, and funded by the Maine’s Preschool Development Grant, are available at no cost to Maine’s early care and education professionals who work with children birth to grade 3.

Inclusion Book Club

This virtual book club is available at no cost to Maine early care and education professionals interested in creating more inclusive classrooms. Book club participants will read and reflect on Inclusion Includes Us: Building Bridges and Removing Barriers in Early Childhood Classrooms (Huber, 2023).

If you’re interested in participating in the Inclusion Book Club, please complete this form. For more information, please contact Shilo Goodhue at shilo.goodhue@maine.edu.

Due to high demand, MRTQ PDN will be adding Inclusion Book Club offerings at different times in addition to the ones currently scheduled. If you’re interested in future offerings of the Inclusion Book Club, you can indicate your interest on page 2 of the form above.

Inclusive Education PreK to 12

Developed by the Center for Community Inclusion and Disability Studies (CCIDS) at the University of Maine, this 20-hour on-demand training provides the fundamentals for creating classrooms that are inclusive of all students. The on-demand format allows participants to proceed at their own pace and to engage in the training when their busy schedules allow. No-cost access to this training is limited to early care and education professionals who work with children from birth to 3rd grade.

To participate, please complete this form to receive a code for free registration.

Inclusion Micro-Credential

The Inclusion Micro-Credential, offered by the University of Maine System, includes the 20-hour on-demand Inclusive Education PreK to grade 12 training above and a one-day in-person session for an in-depth discussion on applying training content (dates to be determined). No-cost access to this training is limited to early care and education professionals who work with children ages birth to 3rd grade.

To participate, please complete this form to receive a code for free registration.

Maine Inclusion Credential

The Maine Inclusion Credential helps practitioners build the skills, knowledge, resources, and attitudes to offer care to ALL children in an inclusive environment. Accepted applicants will be part of a cohort of early care providers and public school staff that completes the training series as a group for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Join an information session on September 4 at 6:30 pm – Click this Zoom link or contact Shilo Goodhue at shilo.goodhue@maine.edu.

If you’re interested in participating in the Maine Inclusion Credential cohort, please complete this form.