Western Cape extends condolences to all impacted by Vanrhyns Pass tragedy

The Western Cape Government is deeply saddened to confirm a tragic incident that occurred on Vanrhyns Pass on 2 September 2024, at approximately 17h20. A bus carrying passengers veered off the pass, resulting in the loss of ten lives and leaving twelve others with serious injuries. The incident is under investigation by the South African Police Services (SAPS) to determine the cause of the accident.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who tragically lost their lives in this devastating incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this incredibly difficult time. We also wish to express our care and concern for those who sustained injuries, we are hopeful for their speedy recovery,” commented Western Cape Minister of Mobility, Isaac Sileku.

The passengers on the bus were construction workers en-route to a wind farm project in Ceres, contrary to initial reports that suggested they were agri-workers.

“Our hearts are heavy with sorrow for the lives lost in this devastating accident. I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the emergency workers who responded swiftly and courageously to the incident. Your dedication and tireless efforts in such challenging circumstances are truly commendable” commented Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredell.

Western Cape Minister of Social Development, Jaco Londt said, “We convey our sincerest condolences to all those impacted by this tragedy. In the aftermath of the tragic crash, staff from the Western Cape Department of Social Development (DSD) were immediately activated to assess whether there was a need for psychosocial support services. We will work with the SAPS and the Department of Health and Wellness to provide support such as trauma debriefing should it be required. Since many of the affected are from the Northern Cape, we are liaising with DSD colleagues in that province who will also continue to provide support services to the victims and their families and loved ones.”

Western Cape Minister of Health and Wellness, Mireille Wenger said “I extend my deepest condolences to all who have been hurt by this terrible tragedy. We commend the heroic efforts of our EMS teams, led by Elvin Pedro and Charl Nieuwoudt, as well as Dr. Earlin Ockhuis and his dedicated teams in the Matzikama Sub-district, and especially at Vredendal Hospital. Their unwavering commitment and tireless work under extraordinarily tough conditions have been crucial in providing care and support to those affected. Our thoughts are with all the individuals impacted by this incident, and we are grateful for the absolute dedication of our medical professionals at this critical time”.

The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness confirmed that 39 passengers were assessed on the site, with 10 fatalities tragically confirmed. The injured passengers were transported to a nearby hospital for further care and treatment for injuries ranging from severe to minor.

Minister Sileku added that, “Our team is currently coordinating with the relevant authorities to offer assistance to the families of the deceased and to those injured. We are exploring all avenues of support, including counselling services, to help them cope with the aftermath of this tragic event”.

The Western Cape Government remains committed to the safety and well-being of all citizens. “We urge the public to respect the privacy of the affected families and loved ones during this time” concluded Minister Sileku.

The Western Cape Government is committed to ensuring that the necessary support is provided to the affected families and individuals as they navigate through this challenging period.

