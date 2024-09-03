Joy Topazian Moore Joins Barton Gilman’s Connecticut Office as Partner

Joy Topazian Moore

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barton Gilman is pleased to announce that Joy Topazian Moore has joined the firm’s Milford, CT office as a partner. Joy focuses her practice on real estate, finance and lending, business law, estate planning and probate of estates.

“Joy brings a wealth of experience and a skill set that will greatly enhance our ability to serve clients across a range of needs,” said Matt Plain, co-managing partner of Barton Gilman. “Her background in real estate, business law, and estate planning will bolster our capabilities to serve our clients. We are excited to welcome Joy to our team and confident that her addition will strengthen our presence in Connecticut and beyond.”

Joy assists clients in a wide variety of commercial real estate matters, including all aspects of the sale, purchase and financing of properties. She handles projects of all sizes ranging from hotel, retail, and multi-use developments to the sale or mortgage of a home. Joy also represents both institutional and private lenders and borrowers in real estate and asset-based transactions. She has extensive experience in commercial leasing, representing both landlords and tenants in diverse settings, including medical office, retail, manufacturing, and large and small business operations.

Joy also works with clients in the formation of corporations and limited liability companies, and with the transfer of business entities, including asset and stock sales, acquisitions, and mergers, from the initial stages of negotiation through the closing and post-closing details.

In keeping with her focus on property of all types, Joy also assists clients in preparing wills and estate planning documents and handles probate matters.

“I am excited to join Barton Gilman,” said Joy. “The firm’s collaborative environment, entrepreneurial heritage, and diverse and dynamic practice provide an ideal platform for my skills and experience. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to deliver exceptional client service and to help further the firm’s growth and success.”

About Barton Gilman

Barton Gilman (bglaw.com) serves clients throughout the Northeast with offices in Boston, MA, Providence, RI, New York, NY, Philadelphia, PA, Milford, CT, and Fairfield, NJ offering legal services in over twenty-five service areas, including medical malpractice and aging services defense, professional liability defense, insurance coverage and bad faith litigation, product liability and general liability, business and commercial litigation, education law and employment, as well as immigration, family law, trusts and estates, criminal defense, corporate formation, intellectual property, and real estate. Committed to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, Barton Gilman achieved Midsize Mansfield Certification Plus status in 2023. The firm and its attorneys have received numerous awards and accolades, including Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms, Best Places to Work Rhode Island, Outstanding Philanthropic Business, Common Good Award, and Super Lawyers.

