Barton Gilman Partner Pamela Slater Gilman Named to 2025 Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly Hall of Fame

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barton Gilman LLP is proud to announce that partner and founding member Pamela Slater Gilman has been selected for induction into the 2025 Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly Hall of Fame. This prestigious recognition honors attorneys with more than 30 years of exemplary service to the legal profession who have made a lasting impact on the practice of law in Massachusetts.

Pam Gilman is a distinguished trial lawyer with a career marked by integrity, tenacity, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. She has tried and won nearly 100 cases, focusing on medical malpractice, premises liability, and product liability. In addition to her active litigation practice, she is widely sought after as a consultant, helping other attorneys prepare witnesses to testify effectively at depositions and trials.

Pam was selected for this honor by a panel of editors and legal leaders following a peer nomination process. She joins an elite group of fewer than 75 attorneys named to the Hall of Fame since its inception, including such legal luminaries as the Honorable Nancy Gertner and Wayne A. Budd. She will be formally recognized at a luncheon and awards program on September 16, 2025, in Boston.

“Pam Gilman’s name is synonymous with integrity and tenacity,” said Ed Shoulkin, co-managing partner at Barton Gilman. “Over her 40-year career, she has shaped not only our litigation strategy but also the very values that define Barton Gilman. Her leadership has opened doors for countless women in the legal profession, and she continues to mentor the next generation of trial lawyers with a generosity of spirit that is unmatched. This Hall of Fame recognition is a fitting tribute to a career, and a legacy, that is truly exceptional.”

In reflecting on the honor, Pam Gilman said: “I am deeply humbled to be included among such a distinguished group of attorneys. I’ve had the privilege of practicing law alongside remarkable colleagues, and I’m proud of the culture we’ve built at Barton Gilman—one that values excellence, collaboration and opportunity. To be recognized in this way is both an honor and a reminder of the responsibility we all share to lift others as we move forward.”

