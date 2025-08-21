Best Lawyers Recognizes 24 Barton Gilman Attorneys on 2026 Lists

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barton Gilman is pleased to share that 18 attorneys across its U.S. offices have been named to the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® and six attorneys have been honored in the 6th edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America®.

Best Lawyers remains the benchmark for legal recognition, trusted worldwide for its integrity and longstanding commitment to excellence. For over 40 years, it has guided individuals and businesses in identifying top legal talent—particularly in unfamiliar jurisdictions or specialized practice areas—by recognizing attorneys who have earned the respect of their peers. Its rigorous, transparent selection process is rooted in peer review, with attorneys evaluated by fellow professionals based on their expertise and the quality of their work within specific geographic and practice areas.

In addition to its core Best Lawyers rankings, Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognizes exceptional attorneys in the U.S. who have been in private practice for less than 10 years. This honor, based entirely on peer evaluations, reflects the strong professional esteem these early-career lawyers have earned from their peers.

The Barton Gilman attorneys listed in the 2026 editions of The Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch include:

The Best Lawyers in America

- Stephen Adams: Education Law; Litigation – Health Care

- Rui Alves: Family Law

- Vincent J. Averaimo: Litigation - Banking and Finance; Litigation – Trusts and Estates

- Angela L. Carr: Litigation – Health Care; Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants

- Francis A. Connor III: Mediation; Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants

- Thomas M. Dolan III: Litigation – Insurance; Medical Malpractice – Defendants; Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants

- Steven Gerber: Litigation – Labor and Employment; Commercial Litigation

- Pamela Slater Gilman: Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants; Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants

- Timothy J. Groves: Education Law

- Patricia Hennessy: Commercial Litigation

- Kristina I. Hultman: Litigation – Insurance; Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants; Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

- Stacy K. Hurley: Litigation – Construction; Litigation – Insurance; Personal Injury Litigation –Defendants

- Jason M. Morales: Litigation – Health Care; Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants

- Sheri L. Pizzi: Litigation – Labor and Employment; Litigation – Health Care; Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants

- Matthew R. Plain: Education Law; Employment Law – Management

- Richard E. Quinby: Litigation – Insurance; Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants

- Edward D. Shoulkin: Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

- Darlene Thebaud: Litigation – Insurance

Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch

- Allison M. Geary: Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants; Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants

- Shylah Luna: Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants

- Andrew M. Lynch: Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants; Workers’ Compensation Law – Employers

- Mariam Mboge: Education Law

- Bellonne Pierre-Canel: Education Law; Professional Malpractice Law

- Natalie Newsom Sullivan: Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants

About Barton Gilman

Barton Gilman (bglaw.com) serves clients throughout the Northeast with offices in Boston, MA, Providence, RI, New York, NY, Philadelphia, PA, Milford, CT, and Fairfield, NJ offering legal services in over twenty-five service areas, including education law, employment, medical malpractice and aging services defense, professional liability defense, insurance coverage and bad faith litigation, product liability and general liability, business and commercial litigation, as well as immigration, family law, trusts and estates, criminal defense, corporate formation, intellectual property, and real estate. Committed to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, Barton Gilman achieved Midsize Mansfield Certification Plus status in 2023. The firm and its attorneys have received numerous awards and accolades, including Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms, Best Women-Led Law Firms, BridgeTower Media’s 2024 Best Places to Work: Law Firms List, Best Places to Work Rhode Island, Outstanding Philanthropic Business, Common Good Award, and Super Lawyers.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.