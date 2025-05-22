Patricia A. Hennessy Recognized for Fifth Consecutive Year on the 2025 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers List

Patricia A. Hennessy

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patricia A. Hennessy has been named for the fifth consecutive year to the 2025 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers list, a directory of leading attorneys who are evaluated on various measures of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process involves independent research, peer nominations, and evaluations, with only up to five percent of attorneys in each state earning a spot on the Super Lawyers list. Selections are made annually on a state-by-state basis.

With over 20 years of experience advising educational institutions and corporate clients, Pat is a highly regarded education lawyer, recognized as one of the top experts in her field for her sharp intellect, strategic problem-solving skills, and ability to quickly get to the heart of complex legal issues. Pat specializes in guiding schools through all phases, from application drafting to daily operations, with expertise in areas such as school code compliance, special education, student discipline, and federal legal matters.

A dedicated advocate for charter schools, she serves on the National Litigation Council for the National Alliance of Public Charter Schools and has been a long-time member of the Alliance of Public Charter School Attorneys.

Additionally, Pat has contributed to private and boarding school communities as a board member of the Pennsylvania Association of Independent Schools and as the outgoing Chair of the Legislative Affairs Committee. On the state level, she plays an active role in shaping legislation related to the Pennsylvania School Code, education reform, school choice, and other critical issues affecting schools.

About Barton Gilman

Barton Gilman (bglaw.com) serves clients throughout the Northeast with offices in Boston, MA, Providence, RI, New York, NY, Philadelphia, PA, Milford, CT, and Fairfield, NJ offering legal services in over twenty-five service areas, including education law, employment, medical malpractice and aging services defense, professional liability defense, insurance coverage and bad faith litigation, product liability and general liability, business and commercial litigation, as well as immigration, family law, trusts and estates, criminal defense, corporate formation, intellectual property and real estate. Committed to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, Barton Gilman achieved Midsize Mansfield Certification Plus status in 2023. The firm and its attorneys have received numerous awards and accolades, including Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms, Best Places to Work Rhode Island, Outstanding Philanthropic Business, Common Good Award, and Super Lawyers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.