Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, September 1, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of September 1 include the following:

Sunday, September 1 at 4:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette attended the Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

Monday, September 2 at 8:45 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette attended the Chapin Labor Day parade, 917 Chapin Road, Chapin, S.C.

Tuesday, September 3 to Wednesday, September 4: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Republican State Leadership Committee’s Energy Summit, Frisco, TX.

Wednesday, September 4 at 2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will present the Order of the Palmetto to Curwood Chappell, The Front Porch, 3072 Lancaster Highway, Richburg, S.C.

Thursday, September 5 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will speak at the 2024 Governor’s Annual Summit on Veterans’ Affairs, University of South Carolina Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, September 5 to Friday, September 6: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Republican Lieutenant Governors Association’s Fall meeting, Frisco, TX.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: August 26, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for August 26, 2024, included:

Monday, August 26

4:00 PM: Policy Meeting.

Tuesday, August 27

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:30 AM: Policy meeting.

11:30 AM: Policy meeting.

1:00 PM: Agency meeting.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster oversaw a State Fiscal Accountability Authority meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, 1205 Pendleton Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:45 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

5:15 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Charleston Homebuilders Association Legislative event, Park Circle Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston, S.C.

Wednesday, August 28

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the BMW Supplier Conference 2024, Greenville Convention Center, 1 Exposition Drive, Greenville, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Media interview.

Thursday, August 29

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster attended an economic development announcement in Aiken County, Sage Valley Ledge, 80 Old Vaucluse Road, Aiken S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:45 PM: Economic development meeting.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing for H. 5042 Robert Smalls Monument, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.