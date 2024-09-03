MDC hosts Get MO Wild Fall Fest Sept. 28

Body

PLATTE CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to the Get MO Wild Fall Fest at Guy B Park Conservation Area (CA) Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. This free event is for people of all ages, and no registration is required.

For nearly a century, MDC has been connecting Missourians to nature. Join MDC staff to learn activities and skills such as archery, air rifles, fishing, and atlatl at the Get MO Wild Fall Fest. All needed equipment for these activities will be provided, and MDC staff and partners will also host nature exhibits and outdoor skills sessions. Food trucks will be onsite during the event.

Guy B Park CA is located at 371 Highway and Bee Creek Boulevard in Platte City. Questions about this event can be answered to (816) 622-0900.