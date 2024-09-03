Stevens Transport honored with Coca-Cola Asset Carrier of the Year Award for Third Consecutive Year

Stevens Transport receives 2024 Coca-Cola Asset Carrier of the Year Award

For the third consecutive year, Stevens Transport has been honored with Coca-Cola Asset Carrier of the Year award.

Stevens Transport extends its gratitude to Coca-Cola leadership for recognizing our nimble ability to execute at the highest level with both their service-sensitive customers and bottlers.” — Robert Solimani, Vice President of Stevens Transport

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stevens Transport , a premier national transportation provider, is proud to announce its recognition as the recipient of the 2024 Coca-Cola Asset Carrier of the Year Award. This marks the third consecutive year Stevens Transport has been honored with this distinguished accolade, underscoring the company’s steadfast dedication to delivering superior service, unwavering support, and operational excellence within the Coca-Cola North American truckload network.“Stevens Transport extends its gratitude to Coca-Cola leadership for recognizing their nimble ability to execute at the highest level with both their service-sensitive customers and bottlers. This achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of every member of the Stevens Transport team, from our superior drivers to our strategic operations, we deliver unparalleled service day in and day out”, said Robert Solimani, Vice President of Stevens Transport.The Coca-Cola Asset Carrier of the Year Award is annually presented to the transportation provider that demonstrates superior performance and excellence in the delivery of Coca-Cola products. Stevens Transport has consistently exceeded expectations and earned recognition for its exceptional service, reliability, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.“With a comprehensive operational strategy tailored to the specific needs of each customer, a highly skilled team of professionals, we consistently ensure the safe and efficient delivery of Coca-Cola products to retailers, distributors, and consumers,” says Sam Freni, Executive Vice President of Operations.“Our partnership dates back to Circa 2011 and being the recipient of the Asset Carrier of the Year Award, for three consecutive years, serves as a testament to our strong partnership with Coca-Cola. This recognition required a laser focus to detail, our 24/7 execution, while operating with a sense of urgency, is nothing short of a herculean accomplishment” said Todd Aaron, Vice Chairman of Stevens Transport.The 2024 Asset Carrier of the Year Award stands proudly alongside a collection of Coca-Cola accolades, which includes Refrigerated Carrier of the Year (2013), Refrigerated Carrier of the Year Runner-Up (2014), Carrier of the Year (2015), and Asset Carrier of the Year (2019, 2022, 2023).About Stevens TransportStevens Transport is a premier transportation and logistics company, delivering highly specialized temperature-controlled expedited commodities for the nation’s largest brands. Based in Dallas, Texas. and with over 40 years of experience, the company has earned a reputation for delivering innovative, reliable, and personalized solutions to its clients in the transportation industry. Stevens Transport specializes in temperature-controlled commodities offering a comprehensive range of services that include truckload, intermodal, dedicated, 3PL, and logistics solutions. To learn more about Stevens,

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.