Ripple Science Welcomes Meredith Platt as Vice President of Customer Experience

ANN ARBOR, MI, USA, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ripple Science, which provides sites, CROs, and sponsors with software and analytics to recruit, engage, and retain clinical research participants, today announced that Meredith Platt has joined the company as Vice President of Customer Experience. In this role, Platt will lead and oversee the customer experience strategy helping to drive Ripple Science’s continued efforts to improve patient recruitment and retention in the clinical research industry."We are excited to have Meredith join our executive team during this pivotal phase of growth for Ripple Science," said Peter Falzon, CEO of Ripple Science. "Her experience leading and managing high-performance project teams will be invaluable as we scale our innovative platform to meet increasing demand from research sites, CROs, and life sciences companies."Platt, who is PMP certified, brings 16 years of field project management experience to Ripple Science. Most recently, she served as Head of the Project Management Office (PMO) at Curavit Clinical Research, where she led the organization in establishing and scaling its project management methodologies and study startup & management framework. Before Curavit, Platt held various leadership roles in implementation and project management in the life sciences industry.“I am thrilled to join Ripple Science at such an exciting time," said Platt. "I’m looking forward to contributing to the company’s mission of transforming the clinical research landscape through innovative patient engagement solutions. As a previous user and customer, I have first-hand experience with the platform and know that it is uniquely positioned to address the challenges of patient recruitment and retention, ultimately driving better outcomes for our clients and the industry as a whole.”About Ripple Science:Ripple Science is leading the digital transformation in clinical trial recruitment and retention with its software platform used by sites, CROs, and sponsors to engage and retain research participants. Ripple delivers real-time transparency and game-changing efficiencies by improving the user experience, increasing regulatory compliance, and further connecting the ecosystem through digital innovation and technology. Ripple-enabled teams benefit from more secure workflows & data transparency concerning all aspects of patient engagement from first contact to last patient visit, whether virtual or in-person.Ripple Science was named a Top 50 Company to Watch in 2021 by Michigan Celebrates Small Businesses and recognized in 2022 by Purpose Jobs and Cronicle Tech News as one of the fastest-growing health tech startup companies in Ann Arbor

