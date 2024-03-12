Purdue University and Ripple Science Partner to Build a Central Registry of Research Participants
Ripple Science’s platform was selected from a competitive field of HIPAA-compliant software tools.WEST LAFAYETTE, IN, USA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ripple Science, which provides sites and sponsors with software to recruit, engage, and retain clinical research participants, today announced a partnership with Purdue University College of Health and Human Services (HHS) to provide Ripple Software to more than 250 faculty members and their research teams. With a focus on developmental health and wellness, clinical research investigators within the college aim to improve the quality of human lives by utilizing Ripple to better understand and enhance physical, mental, and social well-being at every stage of life.
“We see a great fit in helping Purdue HSS create a central registry of people who want to participate in and support Purdue’s groundbreaking health and wellness research,” commented Peter Falzon, CEO of Ripple Science. “This is the exact case we had in mind when we built Ripple with a comprehensive set of tools to manage participant scheduling, screening, email/texting, and project reporting.”
Leveraging the Ripple platform, Purdue HHS researchers plan to utilize the registry as a resource to support their studies. Researchers engage with registry participants to help address daily challenges faced, from fighting disease to tackling food insecurity to improving financial literacy. The HHS faculty lead for the registry, A.J. Schwichtenberg, shared, “In partnership with Ripple Science, we’ve worked hard to create a mutually beneficial space for researchers and community members alike.”
About Purdue University College of Health and Human Services:
As one of the largest colleges at Purdue University, the College of Health and Human Sciences (HHS) applies groundbreaking discoveries to enhance physical, mental, and social well-being at every stage of life. HHS prepares scholars, develops leaders, translates theory to practice, and advances knowledge of human behavior, health, and quality of life. Purdue Health and Human Sciences faculty can join this effort via hhsresearchregistry@purdue.edu and community members interested in research participation can join at hhs.purdue.edu/research-registry.
About Ripple Science:
Ripple Science is leading the digital transformation in clinical trial recruitment and retention with its software platform used by sites, CROs, and sponsors to engage and retain research participants. Ripple delivers real-time transparency and game-changing efficiencies by improving the user experience, increasing regulatory compliance, and further connecting the ecosystem through digital innovation and technology. Ripple-enabled teams benefit from more secure workflows & data transparency concerning all aspects of patient engagement from first contact to last patient visit, whether virtual or in-person.
Ripple Science was named a Top 50 Company to Watch in 2021 by Michigan Celebrates Small Businesses and recognized in 2022 by Purpose Jobs and Chronicle Tech News as one of the fastest-growing health tech startup companies in Ann Arbor.
Anna Falzon
Ripple Science
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube