Ripple Science Welcomes Jeffrey Stickel as Vice President of Engineering
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ripple Science, which provides sites and sponsors with software and analytics to recruit, engage, and retain clinical research participants, today announced that Jeffrey Stickel has joined the company as Vice President of Engineering. In this role, Stickel will oversee all software engineering efforts as Ripple Science continues enhancing its patient engagement platform to improve patient recruitment and retention in the clinical research industry.
"We are excited to have Jeff join our executive team during this pivotal phase of growth for Ripple Science," said Peter Falzon, CEO of Ripple Science. "His experience building and leading high-performance engineering teams while instilling a positive corporate culture will be invaluable as we scale our intelligent platform to meet increasing demand from research sites, CROs, and life sciences companies."
Stickel brings to Ripple Science 15-plus years of experience in software development and team leadership, specializing in scaling engineering teams and implementing Agile methodologies. Most recently, he served as Sr. Director of Engineering at OneStudyTeam through their scale-up phase which saw user adoption grow by more than 1000% across 75 countries. Before OneStudyTeam, Stickel held senior engineering management roles at SaaS startup Kerauno and Salesforce Marketing Cloud.
"I'm excited to join Ripple Science and lead a world-class team building a truly innovative software solution that addresses patient recruitment and retention challenges," said Stickel. "By connecting sponsors to sites with a platform built to support sites’ patient engagement workflows, Ripple addresses a key unmet need in the randomized clinical trial process."
About Ripple Science:
Ripple Science is leading the digital transformation in clinical trial recruitment and retention with its software platform used by sites, CROs, and sponsors to engage and retain research participants. Ripple delivers real-time transparency and game-changing efficiencies by improving the user experience, increasing regulatory compliance, and further connecting the ecosystem through digital innovation and technology. Ripple-enabled teams benefit from more secure workflows & data transparency concerning all aspects of patient engagement from first contact to last patient visit, whether virtual or in-person.
Ripple Science was named a Top 50 Company to Watch in 2021 by Michigan Celebrates Small Businesses and recognized in 2022 by Purpose Jobs and Cronicle Tech News as one of the fastest-growing health tech startup companies in Ann Arbor.
