Public Library of the Cultural Affairs Bureau launches the 37th issue of Books and the City

MACAU, September 3 - The 37th issue of Books and the City, published by the Public Library of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), is now available to the public. Themed around the ‘Power of Pleasure Reading in Community’, this issue gives an introduction to the ‘Worker Bookhouse’ specially designed for employees, the ‘Literary Salon’ for regular literary gatherings on a rooftop, and the ‘The MODSA Book Crossing Box Project’ that is organised by overseas design students and can be found in different leisure spaces, thus unfolding the story of ‘Pleasure Reading in Community’ through the various projects that aim at facilitating the citywide reading culture.

In this issue, the ‘Library Handbook’ reviews the ‘Macao Library Week’ of the 2024 ‘4.23 Reading Day in the City of Macao’, and underscores the interactive reading campaign ‘Reading Flash Mob’. The section ‘Author’s Say’ introduces Jogos e brincadeiras de Macau, a richly illustrated book that relates and connects the delicate sentiments of three generations through authentic toys and games which were once popular among children in the Lingnan region half a century ago.

The section “New Launch” introduces a rich variety of new books and magazines. This issue also features 10 brief yet insightful book reviews in Chinese, Portuguese and English.

A total of 3,000 copies of Books and the City are available free of charge at all branch libraries under IC, higher education institutions, Tap Seac Gallery and several bookstores, as well as cultural and art facilities in Macao. The online version is available on the website of the Public Library of the Cultural Affairs Bureau at www.library.gov.mo.